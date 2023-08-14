Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich is good for England

Bayern Munich signee Harry Kane knew that he wanted to make the move to Germany, but it needed to be a deal that would leave all three parties (Kane, Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur) satisfied.

For once it seems, it all feel into place.

“I always said if there was a deal that suited all three parties then I wanted to do it. Gareth (Southgate) sent me a text (Saturday) congratulating me. He knows his striker for England is playing at the highest level and that can only help the national team,” said Kane (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The hysteria surrounding the move included fans tracking Kane’s flight, which the Englishman had no idea was possible.

“I didn’t even know you could track planes! I hope I can repay everyone who was watching that plane with some good performances,” said Kane.

One of the minor subplots of the transfer saga was the birth of Kane’s next child and where he would want that to occur.

“We haven’t decided yet. We’ll decide in the next weeks. My wife’s family, my mum and dad, my brother, I brought all of them over. I want them to be with me,” Kane remarked.

When asked if he was going to try and learn the German language, Kane said he would give it a go.

“Of course I’m going to try and learn. I want to try and embrace the culture and the country. I want to have at least one or two lessons every week. It will be tough, but it’s something I’m willing to try,” said Kane.

Another player who looked like he was also going to make the jump from England to Bayern Munich was Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, but that move fell through for a variety of reasons.

“I haven’t managed to catch up with (Walker) yet, I’ll speak to him the next time we meet at the national team. If he decided to stay, the decision is down to him and you have to respect that,” said Kane.

Finally, Kane wanted to make sure that he did his due diligence before moving, so he tried to solicit feedback from his teammates on what it was like to play abroad.

“I spoke to Tripps (Kieran Trippier) about his time in Madrid and he absolutely loved it. I think it really helped him as a player,” said Kane.

