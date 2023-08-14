Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane says it was “clear” where he wanted to be for his next chapter

When mulling over the pros and cons of leaving Tottenham Hotspur in favor of Bayern Munich, Harry Kane said it was not an easy call, but it was evident where he wanted to be for the next stage of his career.

“It was clear that it would be a difficult decision. I was at Tottenham for 19 years, the club is part of my heart. I felt like now is the right time. I want to win titles. When Bayern contacted me, I knew I wanted to do it,” said Kane (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve spent my whole life in England in the Premier League. I have to adapt to a new league and new teams. There are some great teams in the league. Everyone expects Bayern to become champions, but the opponents are getting better as we saw Leipzig.”

Ultimately, Kane knew he needed to make a change so that he would not regret attempting to ply his trade in another country.

“I never wanted to get to the end of my career and regret not experiencing different leagues and cultures. Thomas (Tuchel) played a big part (in getting the deal done). We made the best decision for me and my family,” said Kane. “Two days ago I was sitting in London and we didn’t quite know how it was going to go. The kids probably think it’s like a vacation, but I’ll sit down and explain it to them. My wife Kate was really supportive. She wants the best for me and my career. She wants me to be playing and happy and that’s why we made the decision together.”

Even with the squad’s 3-0 loss in the DFL-Supercup, Kane is happy to be with his new club.

“It was a fantastic experience. A lot has happened, many new faces. The welcome my family and I felt was fantastic, especially at the game last night. I’m happy to be here and want to get to work,” Kane said.

