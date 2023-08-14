Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s new defensive midfielder incoming?; Tom Brady’s Bayern connection; The latest on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Neymar; Cristiano Ronaldo protests award winner (!?); Filip Kostić on the discount rack?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is still interested in bringing a defensive midfielder to the Allianz Arena and the club might have one in sight.

Rumors have been floating that Bayern Munich has interest in PSV Eindhoven defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré and per the player’s brother, it is legitimate:

Kiki Musampa, brother of Ibrahim Sangaré’s agent, confirms Bayern’s interest in the midfielder: “There are big clubs interested, such as Bayern Munich. Ibrahim is also on the list at Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, but he’s not a priority there.”

Where this goes from here is anyone’s guess, but I get the distinct feeling that if the club brings in another midfielder, Joshua Kimmich is going to be miffed.

NFL great Tom Brady ( who helped wreck the Allianz Arena playing surface last season when the Tamps Bay Buccaneers squared off with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany ) is a buddy of new Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

“Harry’s been a friend of mine for a while. We were supposed to meet Monday morning and then the plans changed quickly. But very excited for him. He was part of a great club in Tottenham and he’s going to another great club. And I think he wanted to compete in those Champions League and he’s gonna get a chance to do that,” Brady said.

That is kinda cool, honestly.

After months of speculation, it finally appears that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is making the seemingly unlikely move to Bayern Munich.

The final days here have been a whirlwind of “will he” or “won’t he” stories that eventually all faded away. Barring a last minute collapse, Kane should be making his way to Germany for a physical and could be presented at the DFL-Supercup — if things go to plan.

All that said, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s dig in:

Why I am crushing a crow sandwich.

Recapping the craziness that occurred on Thursday August 10th as news was flowing from everywhere about Kane’s potential move.

How Kane will fit and why Thomas Tuchel’s biggest job is to ensure this move is a success. Also, some thoughts on what happens if Tuchel can’t make the team mesh quickly.

What else Bayern Munich might be looking at in the transfer market and why some of the perceived needs probably are exactly requirements.

After weeks of transfer rumors, Kylian Mbappe is back in tow at Paris Saint-Germain:

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has been reintegrated into Paris Saint-Germain first squad.



PSG statement:



Seriously, imagine being at a club that has to tweet this out:

If you need the whole breakdown on what happened, you can check it out here:

A timeline of the Kylian Mbappé vs. PSG saga:



▫️ Tells PSG he won’t extend his contract past next season

▫️ Left out of PSG’s preseason tour

▫️ Not allowed to train with the club

▫️ Tells PSG he won’t leave this summer

▫️ Left out of the squad for their first game

RMC reported that Neymar received an offer from Al Hilal:

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted an offer from Al Hilal for Neymar.

Later, Sport reported that Neymar was “excited” about a reunion with FC Barcelona:

Alternatively, Neymar is excited about the possibility of rejoining Barcelona.

Get French Football News reported that Al Hilal’s offer was a two-year contract — and that the Brazilian’s departure from PSG is “imminent”:

| Neymar (31) agrees terms of two-year contract with Al-Hilal, departure from PSG now immiment. (L'Éq)https://t.co/zLamY47DOU — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 13, 2023

Harry Kane’s longtime running mate at Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-min, is not happy to have lost his old partner, but thinks Richarlison can help fill the void that will be lift by the new Bayern Munich striker.

“We lost one of the best strikers in the world, but have a good player to replace him,’ Son told Sky Sports. “Richi (Richarlison) gives everything for team. He scores so many goals but every attacking player should take responsibility to score more goals.”

This is really funny:

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't believe he didn't win Player Of The Tournament after scoring two goals in the final pic.twitter.com/7UKSJkX4T2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2023

Well that could have gone better. Embarrassing doesn’t begin to describe what we saw as Bayern Munich succumbed 3-0 to RB Leipzig in this year’s edition of the DFL Supercup. Thomas Tuchel was at a loss to explain why his team is playing such horrible football, so us here at BPW decided to do it for him. Spoiler alert: It’s the coach.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following:

Why did Benjamin Pavard, who wants to leave Bayern Munich, start this game?

Can you even blame the players when the tactics are this bad?

How Thomas Tuchel is completely neutering Jamal Musiala.

What is going on with the midfield? Why is Joshua Kimmich playing so badly?

In defense of Mathys Tel and the chances he missed.

Can Harry Kane and/or Thomas Muller really fix this?

Why this loss hurts more than usual from a marketing/exposure perspective.

Harry Kane is an amazing transfer, but he could bomb because of a bad start.

Extremely worrying signs from Thomas Tuchel in the post match presser.

Is it time for Bayern to sack Tuchel? What options are available as replacements?

Could any new transfers fix this team?

Closing out with the goalkeeper issue — is Sven Ulreich good enough? Will Manuel Neuer ever come back?

Was it a mistake to let Yann Sommer go? Should Bayern Munich have kept him?

When Filip Kostić left Eintracht Frankfurt, he was headed for a bigger payday and more exposure with Juventus.

Kostić certainly fattened his wallet, but did not get the trophies or exposure that he was hunting. Now, he could be on the move.

Juventus Turin is trying to sell Filip Kostic (30/ ) due to financial problems. The Italian club demands a transfer fee of €12m, sources telling @SPORT1. Clubs from Germany, Turkey, England and Saudi-A. are interested in former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker. ⚫️⚪️ @CMoffiziell — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 12, 2023

Kostić always seemed like the perfect kind of winger for Bayern Munich. It is doubtful that the Bavarians will make this kind of move, but €12 million is a steal.

