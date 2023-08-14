 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig.

Vote! Bayern Munich 0 - 3 RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup: Player ratings

So how’s everybody feeling about the season?

By zippy86
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023 Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Well that was brutal.

Was there a worse way for Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel to roll into the 2023/24 Bundesliga season than this, a thorough and second consecutive humbling at the hands of RB Leipzig?

Leipzig surged to a 3-1 win back on May 20 to send Bayern’s hopes for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title spiraling towards jeopardy. The Bavarians clawed it back at the last after that, with an assist from Borussia Dortmund.

But right at the outset, Marco Rose’s side outclassed Thomas Tuchel’s again, this time 3-0 courtesy of a Dani Olmo hat-trick. Here’s how Bild rated the game and it was predictably cold to most of the Bayern starters. The highest ratings belonged to Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae, and Kingsley Coman — all subs — as well as Leroy Sané. And it was only a 3.

Circle those Bayern/Leipzig league tilts on your calendars for this season, and vote on your choices below.

Misery. Pain. Depression. Interested in a more in-depth analysis of the game (laced with a healthy dose of the #TuchelOut agenda)? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

