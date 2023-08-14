Vote! Bayern Munich 0 - 3 RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup: Player ratings

Well that was brutal.

Was there a worse way for Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel to roll into the 2023/24 Bundesliga season than this, a thorough and second consecutive humbling at the hands of RB Leipzig?

Leipzig surged to a 3-1 win back on May 20 to send Bayern’s hopes for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title spiraling towards jeopardy. The Bavarians clawed it back at the last after that, with an assist from Borussia Dortmund.

But right at the outset, Marco Rose’s side outclassed Thomas Tuchel’s again, this time 3-0 courtesy of a Dani Olmo hat-trick. Here’s how Bild rated the game and it was predictably cold to most of the Bayern starters. The highest ratings belonged to Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae, and Kingsley Coman — all subs — as well as Leroy Sané. And it was only a 3.

Circle those Bayern/Leipzig league tilts on your calendars for this season, and vote on your choices below.

Misery. Pain. Depression. Interested in a more in-depth analysis of the game (laced with a healthy dose of the #TuchelOut agenda)? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

