Sven Ulreich ready to stand in until Manuel Neuer’s Bayern Munich return

Bayern Munich’s season started with three goals conceded — including a penalty — to RB Leipzig in a humbling 0-3 DFL-Supercup defeat. But while the bosses at Säbener Straße hunt for a new goalkeeper to add late in the transfer window, Sven Ulreich asserted himself to continue to hold down the fort.

Yann Sommer’s now gone to Inter Milan, and Ulreich has returned to a role with which he is long familiar: filling in while Manuel Neuer is injured.

And hey, you can’t say Dani Olmo didn’t bring the sauce on Saturday night. The second of the Spaniard’s three goals was an especially nifty bit of skill — slinking past the defense and nutmegging an understandably surprised Ulreich.

It won’t deter the Bayern man, and nor will the bosses’ search.

“I’ve proven at FC Bayern that I have what it takes to play here and replace Manu as long as he’s injured. I’m 100% convinced I can do it,” Ulreich declared after the game (via @iMiaSanMia).

But while Bayern run short of outside candidates, Ulreich stressed too that Neuer’s recovery is on track.

“I think Manu is on a good path and is making progress. Of course it’s a complicated injury, but Manu will 100% return and get back to his old strength. I’ve known him for long enough, if we give him time and let him work in peace, we’ll have a great GK again in goal,” Neuer said.

Maybe, just maybe, Bayern can sit tight for long enough to go the rest of the way with just Neuer and Ulreich in the senior squad.

