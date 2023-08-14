 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Kingsley Coman turned down BIG money to stay at Bayern Munich

Eye-watering numbers as offers from Saudi Pro League teams came in...but the Frenchman wants to stay.

Saudi Arabia’s summer of talent acquisition has turned heads as they hoover up stars from Europe’s top teams. From Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané to seemingly all of Chelsea FC’s castoffs, it’s been a major reshaping of the league where Cristiano Ronaldo now plys his trade.

Per a new report, Mané wasn’t the only player they tried to acquire from Bayern. From Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke on Twitter:

Kingsley #Coman had offers from two of the Saudi Pro League’s Big 4 teams: around €65m and €45m net per year on contracts until 2026. The #FCBayern star immediately declined. Even for 100 million currently not an issue for him. Clear & strong statement! @mano_bonke

Is this for real? Those aren’t transfer fees — they’re annual contract figures, and net. “Even for €100m”, Coman — who has a contract until 2027 at Bayern — apparently wouldn’t budge. And it’s just as well. Of course, the difference between Coman and Mané for the Bavarians is the bosses wanted to keep one and wanted to move out the other, for a variety of reasons.

But the talented Frenchman, now 27 and entering his ninth season in Munich, is prized by both the front office and manager Thomas Tuchel. And at Bayern, he has the chance to go out and win another Champions League.

