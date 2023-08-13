 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
After devastating injury to Eder Militão, could Real Madrid emerge as a suitor for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard?

An injury to Eder Militao might open the door for a transfer.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023 Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Could Bayern Munich’s rejection of Manchester United’s bid for Benjamin Pavard open the door for Real Madrid swoop in for the Frenchman?

To preface this, what you are about to read is speculation and connecting of dots that may or may not exist at the moment.

Earlier today, news broke that Eder Militão tore his ACL and will miss a good portion of the season:

As we know, that six month figure is overly optimistic. Aside of the physical part of the recovery, which could take over a year to just get cleared (and still not necessarily be 100%), there is the mental part of an ACL recovery, which can take significantly longer than the physical aspect.

Basically, Militão might be cleared to play in six months, but physically and mentally could be a year — or more — away from really getting back to full health.

So...what could Real Madrid do?

Well, Pavard is available and wants to leave Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old is affordable, versatile, and eager to play center-back, which — lo and behold — is now a vacant position at Real Madrid.

Just a few months back, Real Madrid was interested in Pavard, but now that curiosity could shift into actually “needing” the defender.

Could Real Madrid emerge as a candidate to bring in an experienced, versatile defender like Pavard?

It sure seems like it.

