After whirlwind, Harry Kane looking forward to settling in at Bayern Munich

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has had a crazy few days.

After much back and forth regarding his transfer to Bayern Munich, the Englishman hopped on a flight, inked a deal with the German Rekordmeister, and played in his first game — a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

There was not much time for Kane to process everything, so when it came time for his introductory press conference, the 30-year-old was able to give his thought on the past few days.

“The team got off to a bad start yesterday, we conceded early which is never easy and I think it knocked some of the confidence of the players. I see players with great quality, great personality. Hopefully with the addition of me, a bit more leadership, we can help the team,” Kane said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It was disappointing. Any game you lose is disappointing especially when you’re at home, but in time I will try and push the team to a different level.”

Saturday’s result aside, Kane just wants to win trophies with Bayern Munich.

“For me it’s to try to win every title that we have this season. That’s the target we want to see at Bayern Munich. I think if we get to the end of the season and we haven’t won every trophy then the club will be a little disappointed,” Kane remarked. It was amazing to see the reception I got. Throughout the game I could hear them singing. I wanted to come here and win but that wasn’t the case. It’s no time to panic, it’s a long season ahead. Thank you to the fans, hopefully I can give them reasons to cheer.

“100 million is a lot of money. I feel that responsibility to repay that. They paid the money to try and achieve big things and I want to achieve big things so we’re on the same path with that.”

There is little doubt the high-scoring striker will make an impact soon enough to draw out rounds of applause from a fanbase that seems like it cannot wait to celebrate the Englishman’s first goal in Germany.

“The past few days have been intense, for me this was my first big transfer. I’m just happy to be here. I wish Tottenham nothing but the best, I wish Daniel Levy the best. I’m here now and I hope I can help the team,” said Kane. “I always wanted to challenge myself at the highest level. I want to play in the Champions League and compete every year for titles. That’s why I came to FC Bayern, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, which gives me the opportunity to do it.”

