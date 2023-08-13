 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Filed under:

Rejected! Manchester United’s opening bid for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard has been swatted away

For long, the player’s management did nothing but discuss and we finally have some drama.

By Muller_Era
/ new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023
Looks like Benji did not see that coming.
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It looks like the Bayern Munich squad for the 2023/24 season isn’t completely decided yet. With the much-anticipated Harry Kane transfer out of the way, the Rekordmeister continue to decide the purchases and sales they are interested in. Benjamin Pavard might be one to leave this season, after all.

The Frenchman has been attracting interest from several clubs with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus among others. It was reported earlier that the Bavarians have placed a price tag of €30 million on the Frenchman. For months, it has been clear that Pavard wants to leave Bayern Munich, but there were no concrete plans.

Until now.

Premier League club Manchester United submitted their opening bid for Pavard. While the details of the bid are not known, it was reported that the Red Devils were unsuccessful in securing the defender. Per Florian Plettenberg, Bayern rejected United’s bid but it doesn’t end there.

Pavard has expressed interest in making the move to United and has an agreement in principle with the club. Per Fabrizio Romano and Bild’s Christain Falk, the negotiations are said to continue.

Further reports from Sky have revealed that the transfer failed to transpire due to United’s inability to match Bayern’s asking price. This would only be possible if and when the English club sells Harry Maguire.

It is, however, vastly clear that Pavard has his sights set on leaving Bayern at the soonest, thus ending his stint at the club.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 678 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works