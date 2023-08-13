Rejected! Manchester United’s opening bid for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard has been swatted away

It looks like the Bayern Munich squad for the 2023/24 season isn’t completely decided yet. With the much-anticipated Harry Kane transfer out of the way, the Rekordmeister continue to decide the purchases and sales they are interested in. Benjamin Pavard might be one to leave this season, after all.

The Frenchman has been attracting interest from several clubs with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus among others. It was reported earlier that the Bavarians have placed a price tag of €30 million on the Frenchman. For months, it has been clear that Pavard wants to leave Bayern Munich, but there were no concrete plans.

Until now.

Premier League club Manchester United submitted their opening bid for Pavard. While the details of the bid are not known, it was reported that the Red Devils were unsuccessful in securing the defender. Per Florian Plettenberg, Bayern rejected United’s bid but it doesn’t end there.

Bayern have rejected Manchester United's opening bid for Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman has an agreement in principle with United and wants to join them [@Plettigoal] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 13, 2023

Pavard has expressed interest in making the move to United and has an agreement in principle with the club. Per Fabrizio Romano and Bild’s Christain Falk, the negotiations are said to continue.

Further reports from Sky have revealed that the transfer failed to transpire due to United’s inability to match Bayern’s asking price. This would only be possible if and when the English club sells Harry Maguire.

Benjamin Pavard will 'fight as hard as possible' to get a move to Manchester United. Talks ongoing between the clubs but they are far apart on valuation. €30m regarded as fair price. Transfer can only happen if United sell Harry Maguire [@SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/MDewVgkXRX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 13, 2023

It is, however, vastly clear that Pavard has his sights set on leaving Bayern at the soonest, thus ending his stint at the club.