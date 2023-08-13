BFW Commentary: A Not So Good (Very Bad) Day for Bayern Munich ahead of the Bundesliga opener

Part of me almost wishes that Harry Kane was not donning a Bayern Munich jersey today, in the DFL Supercup between Bayern and RB Leipzig. The last number nine who donned the jersey scored on his debut. The legend of that number nine lives on at Bayern. However, poor Kane was simply put on to watch Bayern concede a third and basically give up.

You all know what happened. Yet, this game and this result felt absolutely crushing to me, despite the fact that I fully appreciated Dani Olmo’s and Xavi Simons’ performances. Amidst the transfer speculation about Harry Kane, I had forgotten the manner in which the 2022-23 season progressed from April to the end. Bayern Munich was terrible to watch, won a few games against much weaker opposition and somehow, thanks to Borussia Dortmund, stumbled across the finish line in the Bundesliga. Thomas Tuchel hadn’t figured it out then and by now, has seemingly lost the plot.

Today, I was reminded that the additions of Kim Min-jae, Harry Kane and others will not make Bayern a better side unless the structural issues are resolved. It is just a shame that such a shambolic performance came on the day that England’s captain signed for the club. This leads to a few questions for Bayern.

Will the board give into Tuchel’s desire for a No. 6 and risk a possible rift with Joshua Kimmich in the process? I doubt it but I am not sure.

Will the board discuss sacking Tuchel? There were certainly some rumors at the end of last season. I doubt they will act so quickly after hiring him. However, other Bundesliga clubs have sacked coaches very quickly when things haven’t worked out — Wolfsburg did it to Mark Van Bommel not too long ago. Even Borussia Mönchengladbach sacked Daniel Farke after a disappointing season.

Now, Bayern will go into the Bundesliga curtain raiser against Werder Bremen with this loss under their belts. Bremen lost their DF- Pokal opener against Viktoria Köln; however, they went down a man early due to Amos Pieper’s 11th minute red card. The Bundesliga opener might turn out to be very scrappy. Tuchel has been coaching for a long time; he definitely can turn this around — if he cannot, Bayern certainly should not run the risk of allowing these expensive transfers to go to waste.

I hope Kane has a great first season. It won’t happen if what happened in April, May and on Saturday keeps happening.

Misery. Pain. Depression. Interested in a more in-depth analysis of the game (laced with a healthy dose of the #TuchelOut agenda)?

