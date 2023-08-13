Bavarian Podcast Works S6E5: Harry Kane starts life at Bayern Munich with a crushing loss, is it time to sack Thomas Tuchel?

Well that could have gone better. Embarrassing doesn’t begin to describe what we saw as Bayern Munich succumbed 3-0 to RB Leipzig in this year’s edition of the DFL Supercup. Thomas Tuchel was at a loss to explain why his team is playing such horrible football, so us here at BPW decided to do it for him. Spoiler alert: It’s the coach.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following:

Why did Benjamin Pavard, who wants to leave Bayern Munich, start this game?

Can you even blame the players when the tactics are this bad?

How Thomas Tuchel is completely neutering Jamal Musiala.

What is going on with the midfield? Why is Joshua Kimmich playing so badly?

In defense of Mathys Tel and the chances he missed.

Can Harry Kane and/or Thomas Muller really fix this?

Why this loss hurts more than usual from a marketing/exposure perspective.

Harry Kane is an amazing transfer, but he could bomb because of a bad start.

Extremely worrying signs from Thomas Tuchel in the post match presser.

Is it time for Bayern to sack Tuchel? What options are available as replacements?

Could any new transfers fix this team?

Closing out with the goalkeeper issue — is Sven Ulreich good enough? Will Manuel Neuer ever come back?

Was it a mistake to let Yann Sommer go? Should Bayern Munich have kept him?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.