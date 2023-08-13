Match awards for Bayern’s 0-3 loss against RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup

Bayern Munich’s struggles started early in this match, when after just three minutes Dani Olmo scored his first goal. From then on Bayern controlled the game, but could not finish any chance that presented itself in front of goal. After defending most of the first half, Leipzig took off on a counter that ended with a great individual effort by Olmo to get his second. Even Harry Kane making his debut was not enough to spark enough in Bayern’s attack to get a goal. Olmo finished the scoring from the penalty spot, securing a hat trick, a 3-0 win, and Leipzig’s first Supercup. Here are our awards:

Jersey Swap: Dani Olmo

The only no-brainer on this list will be Dani Olmo, who is definitely the Man of the Match overall. He becomes just the second player — after Robert Lewandowski — to score a hat trick in the DFL-Supercup. All three goals required a very precise shot. The first two came after some nifty dribbling into the box — the second goal even more so — and finished with the ball going under Sven Ulreich’s legs. Ulreich also guessed the right way on the penalty shot, but Olmo put enough pace on the ball to beat him either way. A very strong performance from the Spaniard.

Honorable mention goes to Leipzig keeper Janis Blaswich.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sane

Obviously there wasn’t much to celebrate on Bayern’s attack, but Sane was the one working the hardest and creating the most chances for Bayern. He went all 90 minutes and gave his all to help Bayern get on the board. His dribbles and ground passes into the attacking third were great, but unfortunately his crosses were not always the best. However, seeing Sane take corner kicks on the right side was a refreshing sight after Joshua Kimmich’s corners left everything to be desired. While the end result never came, Sane’s corner kicks were much more imaginative and were not just taken out of the air by the keeper. However the play that tipped the scales in his favor over Serge Gnabry was his unselfish chase down and dispossession of Timo Werner in the first half. I don’t know if the Sane of old would have made that run.

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Musiala played the full 90 minutes for Bayern, helping his team in both phases of play. On offense he completed 88% of his passes, including one big chance created for his teammates to score, and a pass into the attacking third. Unfortunately he could not keep either of his two shots on frame, including one from just outside the six-yard box that flew over the bar. On defense, he won 100% of his attempted tackles and recorded six recoveries and one goal clearance.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

Although this is an award for defensive players, Davies generally stands out for his performance going forward as well. His speed stood out on both sides. He made a great run in the first half that ended with a pass into the box, and a great chance for Bayern to score, but Leipzig’s last-ditch defense came through. On defense Davies recorded two clearances, one interception, and eight recoveries. For Bayern to have a successful season, Davies is going to have to have a great season on both sides of the ball.

Meister of the Match: Dayot Upamecano

It might look strange to give Meister of the Match to a defender when Bayern lost by three goals, but Upamecano had one of his best days in a Bayern jersey. He had a few brilliant plays that stand out, but none more than the clearance he made in stoppage time of the first half, when Bayern was already down 2-0 and were spread thin in the box. Upa made an inch-perfect tackle to knock the ball away. Had he not, the attacker would have almost certainly beat the oncoming Ulreich again. He also made other impressive plays further up the field, by stealing the ball and running up field to get the Bayern attack going, and also using his speed to track down a Leipzig attacker that was about to be one on one with Ulreich. Again quite impressive, despite the scoreline.