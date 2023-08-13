Amid Harry Kane hysteria, Real Madrid probably stole Bayern Munich goalkeeper target

Amid all of the excitement with Bayern Munich signing Harry Kane, one potential key piece to the club’s puzzle might have been swiped away my longtime foe Real Madrid.

According to a report from Marca journalist José Félix Díaz, Los Blancos have made Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga an offer that he could not refuse. The 28-year-old was previously targeted for a move to Bavaria:

Kepa Arrizabalaga's move to Bayern was almost done, but Real Madrid entering in the picture made the goalkeeper rethink his decision and is now heading to the Spanish club on loan [@jfelixdiaz] pic.twitter.com/pSeG3ibwto — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 12, 2023

Foot Mercato reporter Hanif Ben Berkane issued his own report stating that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was making a personal push to get his man in Arrizabalaga. However, the Bayern Munich board were said to be bigger fans of Sevilla star Yassine Bounou.

One potential hang-up with Bounou is that Sevilla does not want to loan its goalkeeper away, but would be open to a sale:

Kepa Arrizabalaga was Thomas Tuchel's preference, while Bayern bosses prefer Yassine Bounou. Now that the Spaniard is close to Real Madrid, Bayern are back in for Bono. Sevilla don't want a loan and are looking for over €22m to sell the Moroccan goalkeeper [@HanifBerkane] pic.twitter.com/EjB15Foy8d — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 12, 2023

Metro captured additional details, which state that Arrizabalaga’s move to Madrid will be on a loan assignment:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has turned down the chance to join Bayern Munich this summer, instead set to join Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea. The 28-year-old may have struggled since joining the Blues in the Premier League in 2018, but he has attracted the interest of two of the world’s biggest clubs during this transfer window. The Spain international was close to agreeing a loan switch to Bayern, but Spanish publication Marca reports that Real Madrid have swooped and will take him on a season-long deal instead.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg went as far as to say Arrizabalaga is outright rejecting Bayern Munich in favor of Real Madrid:

❗️Excl. News #Kepa: He is close to reject FC Bayern as there was the feeling for the club that he wanted to join them. But there were no agreements as reported.



➡️ Kepa, NOW on verge to join @realmadrid to replace Courtois. Bayern informed. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/zWSF8Q8RgH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 12, 2023

Bild pointed out that Arrizabalaga felt like he would be guaranteed more playing time with this season with Real Madrid:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has informed Bayern that he's leaning towards a move to Real Madrid as he would like to return to his home country and would also be guaranteed more game time after Courtois' injury [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 12, 2023

Fabrizio Romano chimed in to make it unofficially official:

Kepa to Real Madrid, here we go! Loan deal verbally agreed between Real and Chelsea, no obligation/permanent move for Spanish GK ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Kepa immediately said yes to Real after talks with Bayern over the last 3/4 days.



He already said goodbye, ready to travel. pic.twitter.com/i6y7mk8nma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Finally, Bayern Munich is expected to get more serious with other goalkeepers, who were reportedly on the club’s radar: