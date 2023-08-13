 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig.

Amid Harry Kane hysteria, Real Madrid probably stole Bayern Munich goalkeeper target

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Unveil New Signing Harry Kane Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Amid all of the excitement with Bayern Munich signing Harry Kane, one potential key piece to the club’s puzzle might have been swiped away my longtime foe Real Madrid.

According to a report from Marca journalist José Félix Díaz, Los Blancos have made Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga an offer that he could not refuse. The 28-year-old was previously targeted for a move to Bavaria:

Foot Mercato reporter Hanif Ben Berkane issued his own report stating that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was making a personal push to get his man in Arrizabalaga. However, the Bayern Munich board were said to be bigger fans of Sevilla star Yassine Bounou.

One potential hang-up with Bounou is that Sevilla does not want to loan its goalkeeper away, but would be open to a sale:

Metro captured additional details, which state that Arrizabalaga’s move to Madrid will be on a loan assignment:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has turned down the chance to join Bayern Munich this summer, instead set to join Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old may have struggled since joining the Blues in the Premier League in 2018, but he has attracted the interest of two of the world’s biggest clubs during this transfer window. The Spain international was close to agreeing a loan switch to Bayern, but Spanish publication Marca reports that Real Madrid have swooped and will take him on a season-long deal instead.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg went as far as to say Arrizabalaga is outright rejecting Bayern Munich in favor of Real Madrid:

Bild pointed out that Arrizabalaga felt like he would be guaranteed more playing time with this season with Real Madrid:

Fabrizio Romano chimed in to make it unofficially official:

Finally, Bayern Munich is expected to get more serious with other goalkeepers, who were reportedly on the club’s radar:

