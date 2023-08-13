Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of the DFL-Supercup — Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig; Inter Milan chasing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; Manchester City eyeing Kingsley Coman; How Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG failed on Harry Kane; and MORE!

Bayern Munich dropped a very disappointing 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, which snuffed out all of the excitement that was generated by the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Kane, who made his debut, could not even save a lackluster effort from the Bavarians. There is much to discuss, so let’s get to it:

As always, let’s look at the starting XI:

Honestly...I did not love the lineup. Maybe I am being too harsh, but I do not think that Konrad Laimer has done enough to usurp Leon Goretzka’s position by osmosis (or because Thomas Tuchel does not like Goretzka). It seems...disrespectful for a veteran to be treated like that, but it is similar to what has happened to Thomas Müller at a few different junctures.

Mathys Tel is a really nice talent, but he is just not there yet in terms of doing battle with a legitimate squad like RB Leipzig (who I — admittedly — discounted because of all of the injuries the team has suffered through). Tel’s potential is vast and it was a good test for him, but he did not rise to the challenge. It just looked like he was not ready for the moment. In the end, it seemed like an arrogant decision to start Tel over Coman by Tuchel.

As much as I think Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry are good, quality players, I still think Coman is the best of that lot. When Müller is fully healthy, I would not be opposed to Jamal Musiala getting some time at wing as well.

Kimmich almost coughed up an early one for Bayern Munich in the second minute, which was a big tell as to where the team’s focus was. Kimmich was pretty shaky early on when his decision-making and timing were subpar. Kimmich did recover to put in a solid (but not spectacular effort that was powered by some excellent vision and passing).

Kimmich set Serge Gnabry up perfectly in the 10th minute with a beautiful pass, but Gnabry flubbed it.

Laimer was...meh (he was not alone there, though). For large swaths of the match, Laimer was non-existent, which is not what many expected out of him.

Speaking of the backline, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Kim Min-jae, and Dayot Upamecano combined to lose the possession 18 times. Alphonso Davies lost possession 20 times by himself. While none of the defenders were especially good or horribly bad, Davies has to cut down on his mistakes. Aside of the lost balls, Davies was fine and maybe the best of the defensive lot when it came to actual defending.

If you want a prediction on the backline, it would be that Min-jae will take Upamecano’s starting spot by October.

Bayern Munich will miss the edge that Pavard plays with when he leaves.

Dani Olmo continues to show exactly why so many teams want him. His hat trick was well-deserved. His first goal was opportunistic after a somewhat questionable and somewhat unnecessary foul call on Matthijs de Ligt. The ensuing deflected ball from the attempt by David Raum squirted right to Olmo, who slotted home his first goal of the night. It looked as if both Kimmich and Laimer could have done better with getting to the loose ball, but maybe that is nitpicking.

Olmo’s second goal was even better as he caught De Ligt napping with poor positioning, while Laimer was in statue mode. It was a great effort by Olmo, but sloppy, sloppy defending that was likely the product of a lack of familiarity between Laimer and De Ligt.

The attack was lacking. The typical Bayern Munich precision and efficiency just was not there.

While I think RB Leipzig’s starting XI is pretty damned good, I seriously doubted how it would function together after the squad suffered through so many injuries during the preseason. Clearly, Die Roten Bullen had exactly who it needed for this match.

One of the reasons that there is not fire and brimstone being released here is that between all of the opportunities that Gnabry and Tel blew missed, it is easy to think that Kane converts a few of them.

Overall, it was....not good, but also not a reason for panic. Once Kane gets acclimated to his new team, the attack should look — and perform — a lot better. It was hard to love really much of anything about Bayern Munich’s performance, but it will really only get concerning if the team strings together three or four of these types of efforts. If that happens...Tuchel’s seat will get extraordinarily hot.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast/Flagship Show Combo edition, give them a look or a listen:

Inter Milan could be looking to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s stacked attacking group by making a move for now back-up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting:

Inter Milan are ready to begin talks to sign veteran Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 34-year-old is the latest name to have emerged on the Nerazzurri’s radar in their striker search, and will cost €10 million. With the start of the Serie A season just a week away, Inter still have to make another striker signing. The Nerazzurri will aim to make a low-cost investment, reports the Gazzetta. With €25-30 million in the budget to spread between a striker and then a defender to replace Milan Skriniar, the club are surveying their options. Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic remains on Inter’s radar. However, the Rossoblu are still holding out for around €15 million. The Nerazzurri already offered €8 million plus midfielder Stefano Sensi. However, the Emilians rejected this bid.

Football pundit Joe Cole says he is excited to see what Harry Kane can do with Bayern Munich, but acknowledged that the Englishman took a risk.

“I can believe it, I’m really pleased for him,” Cole told TNT Sports. “He needs to go and win trophies and it’s a big gamble, and I’m really excited to see what he can go and do in a Bayern Munich shirt.”

After months of speculation, it finally appears that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is making the seemingly unlikely move to Bayern Munich.

The final days here have been a whirlwind of “will he” or “won’t he” stories that eventually all faded away. Barring a last minute collapse, Kane should be making his way to Germany for a physical and could be presented at the DFL-Supercup — if things go to plan.

All that said, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s dig in:

Why I am crushing a crow sandwich.

Recapping the craziness that occurred on Thursday August 10th as news was flowing from everywhere about Kane’s potential move.

How Kane will fit and why Thomas Tuchel’s biggest job is to ensure this move is a success. Also, some thoughts on what happens if Tuchel can’t make the team mesh quickly.

What else Bayern Munich might be looking at in the transfer market and why some of the perceived needs probably are exactly requirements.

Goal captured how things went awry for three power clubs as they tried to get newly-minted Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Here is why the Englishman did not land elsewhere:

Manchester United : While Erik ten Hag wanted Kane, Tottenham was not really willing to sell the striker to the Red Devils.

While Erik ten Hag wanted Kane, Tottenham was not really willing to sell the striker to the Red Devils. Real Madrid : Los Blancos feared that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy would “demand €150million (£129m; $164m)” for Kane.

Los Blancos feared that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy would “demand €150million (£129m; $164m)” for Kane. Paris Saint-Germain: Kane just simply did not want to move to PSG.

Is Pep Guardiola planning a transfer shocker? The Manchester City boss reportedly has Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman in his crosshairs:

It has been reported that Manchester City are keen on signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer. This comes from journalist Fabrice Hawkins, as City are in the market to sign wide forwards, with the likes of Jeremy Doku and Michael Olise on their radar to bolster the right flank. But now, it seems like Kingsley Coman has also been shortlisted by Manchester City as a potential target. Pep Guardiola, who coached the Frenchman at Bayern Munich once said that he only had good things to say about him (beIN SPORT). Branded as outstanding by Jupp Heynckes (Bundesliga’s official website), there is no disputing that the 27-year-old has been one of the best wingers in the world for a number of years now. Now, it has indeed been revealed that Manchester City are ‘interested’ in signing Kingsley Coman this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain is about to make a big move in signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani:

❗️ Kolo Muani: Understand that @PSG_inside is preparing an official bid now!



➡️ Verbal agreement is done as revealed. Kolo Muani wants to join #PSG



➡️ @Eintracht boss Krösche demands €100m + add-ons! #SGE@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/GWU7yup0hv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 12, 2023

Union Berlin has — reportedly — gotten a deal done with Inter Milan for Robin Gosens:

Union Berlin have reached an agreement with Inter for Robin Gosens, here we go! Deal done for €15m package, add ons included ⚪️



⚫️ Inter will now focus on Carlos Augusto deal with Monza, already at final stages. pic.twitter.com/L9xF00ppqC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

After the debacle of the last week or so, it feels like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are going in circles when it comes to the subject of Harry Kane, courtesy of one Daniel Levy. The transfer could still go through of course, but it feels like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

Meanwhile, Yann Sommer has left Bayern but Manuel Neuer is still injured, and Thomas Tuchel complained about not having a true defensive midfielder. Lots of major topics for one episode.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following: