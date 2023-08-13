Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig react to a glorious cup win over Bayern Munich to kick off 2023

If Harry Kane was meant to be the man of the hour, RB Leipzig sure didn’t get the memo. Last season’s DFB-Pokal winners earned the rights to face down defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup to kick off 2023/24. And in a distinctly not English-centric day, Die Roten Bullen knocked Die Roten around to the tune of a 3-0, cup trophy-winning smashing.

“We didn’t quite know before the game where we stood,” said Leipzig sporting managing director Max Eberl — who has been linked to a job with the Bayern board himself! — in comments captured via FCBayern.com. “The boys worked hard for it and deserve the title. We did well and deservedly won.”

MOTM honors easily fell not to the former Tottenham star and debutant, but to Dani Olmo — the smooth and polished Spanish attacking midfielder who has been linked to Bayern before and collected a splendid hat trick on the day.

“It was a great game. We ran a lot and gave everything. It was the perfect game,” Olmo enthused afterward. “We knew Bayern would have a lot of possession. There’s no better way to start the season. We wanted to win the title.”

Bayern fell behind early — Olmo had his first goal in the third minute — and just couldn’t find their way back into it. By the end, they were slumping their way to defeat, while Leipzig, led by a striker also formerly linked to Bayern in Benjamin Šeško, poured on a few more golden chances.

“We won 3-0, scored nice goals and even had more chances,” said Leipzig coach Marco Rose, who seems to have found his groove after being let go from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. “We worked hard and with passion in defense, but also still allowed them some chances. The game provides us with material for things to do better, but it should also give us a boost and confidence. Coming through in Munich is impressive, but we need to put it into perspective. We need it again next week in Leverkusen.”

As a one-off cup game to precede the Bundesliga season, the DFL-Supercup isn’t the most esteemed of competitions. But if Leipzig’s powerful showing on Saturday was any indication, this year’s Bundesliga season could be an open dogfight. And Bayern, defending champions ten times in a row, are starting with their tail between their legs.

Misery. Pain. Depression. Interested in a more in-depth analysis of the game (laced with a healthy dose of the #TuchelOut agenda)? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!