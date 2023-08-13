Sven Ulreich disappointed with Bayern Munich’s performance vs. RB Leipzig

No one had a better vantage point to Bayern Munich sputtering its way to a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup than Sven Ulreich.

It was a grossly inefficient effort from the Bavarians, who never got on track in the match. For Ulreich — who is getting an opportunity to prove his mettle while Manuel Neuer is out injured — it was frustrating.

“We all imagined the game to go a bit differently. We didn’t get into the game well, we lacked desire and didn’t go well into duels from the start. Leipzig did Leipzig things. They didn’t have much of the game, but they countered and were dangerous with every attack,” Ulreich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That must not happen to us. We had chances after the break, then we conceded a stupid penalty and then it got very difficult. We have to forget this now and keep working. Games like this can happen. We have to look ahead.

“Starting tomorrow, our focus will be on Bremen, where we want to get the first three points of the season.”

Things likely will not be so choppy the next time that Bayern Munich takes the pitch. Still, it was a subpar performance that should not happen with a team powered by so many experienced players.

