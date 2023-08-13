 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Filed under:

Joshua Kimmich on Harry Kane and Bayern Munich’s striker situation

One game, zero goals, but who’s worried?

By zippy86
/ new
England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3
Foes, turned teammates...
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have simply failed to recapture their free-scoring ways from the early part of last season, which they had kicked off with a 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

This time around, the scoreline was 0-3. Same for the visitors, nil for the hosts.

But Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich isn’t worried too much about the team’s striker situation — nor the new and very big arrival, Harry Kane.

“I think he stayed up until 3 or 4am,” Kimmich said after the game (captured via @iMiaSanMia) of the long, long-time Tottenham Hotspur sensation. “If he sleeps a bit longer, he will help us a lot. Of course we expect goals from him, he’s an established player, an established man that will definitely help us a lot in the team.”

On Bayern’s goal-scoring drought, Kimmich reflected on the travails of the previous season and how the situation pointed to a clear need for someone like Kane — even as it was youngster Mathys Tel who got the first nod in a competitive XI.

“Last season it was very bitter that [Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting] got injured. I think it’s very important to have a striker up front,” Kimmich explained. “We have three very good ones. Mathys will also score many goals — so I think we’re very well equipped there.”

Kane and Kimmich are familiar foes, particularly on the international stage. England’s EURO 2021 victory over Germany — in which Kane scored the icing goal in the 86th minute — probably still looms fresh in the German midfielder’s memory.

But now it’s a partnership that will be key to Bayern’s success this season.

“I’ve played against Harry Kane many times, it wasn’t always nice,” said Kimmich. “He scored a few times against us, so I hope he will now score some winning goals for us.”

Misery. Pain. Depression. Interested in a more in-depth analysis of the game (laced with a healthy dose of the #TuchelOut agenda)? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2023 DFL Supercup full coverage

View all 19 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works