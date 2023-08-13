Joshua Kimmich on Harry Kane and Bayern Munich’s striker situation

Bayern Munich have simply failed to recapture their free-scoring ways from the early part of last season, which they had kicked off with a 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

This time around, the scoreline was 0-3. Same for the visitors, nil for the hosts.

But Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich isn’t worried too much about the team’s striker situation — nor the new and very big arrival, Harry Kane.

“I think he stayed up until 3 or 4am,” Kimmich said after the game (captured via @iMiaSanMia) of the long, long-time Tottenham Hotspur sensation. “If he sleeps a bit longer, he will help us a lot. Of course we expect goals from him, he’s an established player, an established man that will definitely help us a lot in the team.”

On Bayern’s goal-scoring drought, Kimmich reflected on the travails of the previous season and how the situation pointed to a clear need for someone like Kane — even as it was youngster Mathys Tel who got the first nod in a competitive XI.

“Last season it was very bitter that [Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting] got injured. I think it’s very important to have a striker up front,” Kimmich explained. “We have three very good ones. Mathys will also score many goals — so I think we’re very well equipped there.”

Kane and Kimmich are familiar foes, particularly on the international stage. England’s EURO 2021 victory over Germany — in which Kane scored the icing goal in the 86th minute — probably still looms fresh in the German midfielder’s memory.

But now it’s a partnership that will be key to Bayern’s success this season.

“I’ve played against Harry Kane many times, it wasn’t always nice,” said Kimmich. “He scored a few times against us, so I hope he will now score some winning goals for us.”

Misery. Pain. Depression. Interested in a more in-depth analysis of the game (laced with a healthy dose of the #TuchelOut agenda)? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!