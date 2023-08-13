Matthijs de Ligt slams Bayern Munich’s faulty effort in lackluster defeat to RB Leipzig

It was evident from the outset that Bayern Munich was not quite in the right mindset for its DFL-Supercup showdown with RB Leipzig.

Fans quickly caught on that Bayern Munich was step slow and surely Thomas Tuchel and his staff saw how flat things looked.

On the field, center-back Matthijs de Ligt could see and feel that things just were not...right.

“We weren’t in the game from the first minute, we allowed a lot of chances and didn’t take advantage of our chances. We performed well in the friendlies against Monaco and Liverpool. But today we weren’t good, it’s not enough against a team like Leipzig,” said De Ligt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to stay together, keep working hard every day and improve on the things we didn’t do well.”

As for his own performance, De Ligt is not quite feeling like he is at his personal best.

“We weren’t there from the first minute today, we lost every duel. That was bad,” De Ligt told kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). ”I’m not at 100% yet, that’s quite normal. It comes with every game.”

The Harry Kane saga could have left the team with a hangover, considering things were active in the early hours of Saturday morning, but the lack of cohesion and dodgy effort were things that became major issues last season.

Obviously, it is still far, far too early to panic, but this kind of performance will not quiet down the fans who have been vocal in doubting Tuchel’s ability to lead Bayern Munich.

