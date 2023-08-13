Joshua Kimmich urges Bayern Munich to respond after RB Leipzig defeat

That wasn’t the way to come right out of the gates, was it? Bayern Munich were felled 3-0 on home turf in the DFL-Supercup to kick off 2023/24. It was the Harry Kane show, but also not — the former Tottenham star and England captain coming off the bench late and barely having an impact.

Instead, it was Bayern at their old — and of late, usual worst — habits. Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich stepped up to face the media after the game to explain what had happened.

“We had a very bad start and conceded within five minutes,” Kimmich explained in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Leipzig were very efficient and we had big problems defending set pieces. That already was the case against Liverpool. We also conceded a penalty, same as last season, which is of course bitter.

“Leipzig sat deep, they didn’t really press us high. We have to find the right balance between staying patient and taking risks. We had good chances through Mathys [Tel] and Serge [Gnabry] but couldn’t score. We’re still making a lot of mistakes and have a lot of work to do.”

Despite the stomach-turning result, though, Bayern’s slate is still clean for Bundesliga action — which is also coming up fast. It’s a short week and a road trip for the opener on Friday against Werder Bremen.

“I’m convinced we will show a reaction on Friday,” Kimmich declared.

Bayern fans as well as coach Thomas Tuchel will hope so — though there’s had to be a lot of such talk lately.

