“It’s like we haven’t done anything for four weeks!” — Thomas Tuchel laments Bayern Munich’s awful performance against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich faced RB Leipzig in DFL-Supercup, and it did not go well. What could have been an incredible win for Bayern, now equipped with a proper No. 9 in Harry Kane, ended up one of the worst games the club has seen in a while. There were virtually no cohesion, the tactics undefined and the results spoke for themselves. A hattrick from Dani Olmo bagged Leipzig their first trophy of the season.

The most wanted man of the hour, manager Thomas Tuchel, reveals he has no explanation for what went down. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, he further went on to display his distress and concern. “I have no explanation at the moment. We’re conceding the easiest of goals. It’s like we haven’t done anything for four weeks. What we’ve shown today has nothing to do with how we trained, the form, the atmosphere. It’s alarming, just alarming,” he lamented.

Games like these do tend to make the onlooker wonder if the preseason was even utilized, and as it seems, the manager is clearly aware of the same.

When asked on whether he wishes to obtain a defensive No. 6, Tuchel was quick to avoid the question, saying, he didn’t want to talk about transfers after the game.

Surely, this isn’t the first time the team has disappointed since Tuchel’s arrival. The previous season from Tuchel’s entry to the final game was full of ups and downs. The team barely found their footing and almost lost the Meisterschale to a more in-form and consistent Borussia Dortmund.

When asked on whether he could see the parallels between how the team played today and last season, the manager reveals he doesn’t know why the team played the way they did. Revealing his disappointment, he said, “We were puzzled. I don’t know why. It’s a mental thing. I have no idea. I have no solution right now. I’m dismayed and extremely disappointed. Our style of play wasn’t recognizable.”

Tuchel further went on to extend his apologies to Harry Kane, the English superstar who joined the Bavarians mere hours before the game. “I’m just sorry for him. He probably thinks we haven’t trained for four weeks,” he regretted. He then insisted that the outcomes they were expecting out of preseason were vastly different from the results they’d seen today. “Our performance today had nothing to do with what we set out to do. It’s a very bitter evening, I’m sorry.”

The question of whether Kane needed time to integrate and play with the new teammates was raised. The manager was quick to shut down any suspicions of the star player’s merit. “About today? Harry went to bed at 3 or 4AM. We need to learn from him, he doesn’t need to learn from us. He’s going to help us a lot to get out of this cycle,” Tuchel praised Kane.

While the biggest disappointment of the game was the team’s inability to finish and convert chances, the other major potholes in gameplay leave very little to be desired and one can only wonder if merely the addition of a world-class striker would suffice to bring the team out of their rut.

It is rather obvious Tuchel is a massive fan of the English international. The German further went on to emphasize that Kane would start in the season opener against Werder Bremen. “Harry will start against Bremen and will play every game. He’s our No. 9,” he declared.

One can only hope that the team picks up the learning points from preseason and show up to perform well during the season.

Misery. Pain. Depression. Interested in a more in-depth analysis of the game (laced with a healthy dose of the #TuchelOut agenda)? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!