Bavarian Football Works reacts to Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur

After what has felt like a transfer saga that’s last forever, Harry Kane has finally become a Bayern Munich player and Tottenham was convinced to sell him for a rumored (but not official) package of a €100 million fixed fee plus €10 million in add-ons. It’s a four-year deal that keeps him with the Rekordmeister through 2027 in what is, without question, the biggest transfer both Bayern and the Bundesliga has ever seen in addition to being the most expensive. It breaks down barriers and biases between the Bundesliga and the Premier League, and to a broader extent, German and English football.

His transfer will be such a positive thing for the Bundesliga and, from a more selfish point of view, really make Thomas Tuchel’s side real contenders to win another historic treble. This new chapter for FC Bayern is incredibly exciting and while the footballing world is reacting to what was easily the biggest story of the summer transfer window, we all have our own reactions here at Bavarian Football Works. There’s added attachment to this given how extensively we’ve covered this transfer saga from its inception to its completion.

Tom Adams

#EnglishTom jokes aside, this is exactly the type of transfer the Bundesliga and German football needed. Finally, a prominent English striker that could really choose any club of his liking has chosen Bayern under his own will, helping in the breakdown of disparity between the Premier League and what portions of its fans consider to be a “farmer’s league.”

RIPLT

It’s finally done and I’m ecstatic that some stress has been relieved from this exhausting saga. Kane instantly beefs up the Bayern attack because with a proven goalscorer, the task of scoring goals has become easier; he also has a knack for assists so he will be a huge threat up front. I also think that a standard 4-2-3-1 with Thomas Muller behind Kane and whichever wingers we have playing out wide (preferably Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman) will be the ideal front four that we can roll out.

CSmith

This is the perfect move...after missing on Erling Haaland and failing to retain Robert Lewandowski. The only problem with the transfer is that it has happened a year too late. Bayern Munich fooled itself into thinking it did not need a striker after Lewandowski left for FC Barcelona, but think about how Kane would have impacted the team last season — and what damage he will be able to do during this campaign (not the same kind of damage that Sadio Mané did the team). There is no doubt in my mind that Kane is — at worst — the third best striker in the world and surrounding him with the talent that Bayern Munich has is going to bring out the best in him and the team. This was the best possible move Bayern Munich could make and it broke down several boundaries (an Englishman leaving the Premier League during his prime) for the club and the Bundesliga.

Samrin

I did not have too many kind words for Kane not too long ago. But it’s over and he is here. And in many ways, this feels different than anything I have ever felt as a Bayern fan. We have never done this — yes, stars have joined Bayern before but Kane has an aura about him that almost transcends stardom and reaches superstardom, at least in the modern era. When Franck Ribery signed, many clubs wanted him, but sometimes it felt as if he was using Bayern as a stepping stone to Barcelona; Arjen Robben had already been at Chelsea FC and Real Madrid and never quite fulfilled his potential in either club. Meanwhile, Kane is the last remaining humble superstar (discounting our own Robert Lewandowski to an extent); his approach and his character make him a wonderful addition to the dressing room, yet this is the unlikeliest of unlikely moves — I never ever ever thought I would see Bayern greenlight such an expensive transfer. The Bundesliga will feel different. Bayern will feel different. I just hope that Kane doesn’t succumb to the pressures and the scrutiny associated with being a Bayern Munich forward as well and, of course, I am glad its over.

Schnitzel

I am beyond ecstatic. It is a brilliant transfer that will be huge for both the Bundesliga and Bayern. A really nice way to gain traction in English markets. But all of that aside, this is a No. 9 signing that should elevate the attack and give it the creative boost and the X-factor it has needed. Kane is one of the best strikers in the world with his back towards goal, and his ability to involve his teammates should improve the attack as a whole. Of course, this also means that Tuchel’s job will be under that much more scrutiny. The man has got to achieve high or get the boot. But for now, we just revel in the success of this statement move.

Cyler

It's a statement from Bayern that they will no longer compromise in the market. There was no player who fit the profile better than Kane and Bayern threw everything at him to get it done immediately rather than wait to get a better deal. Kane is the most well-rounded No. 9 in world football and will raise the performances of the entire attack with his ability to link up play... and we got it done without completely breaking the budget. I love this signing. I cannot wait to see him in action.