Five observations from Bayern Munich’s embarrassing 3-0 shutout by RB Leipzig

Anyone rubbing their eyes after what went down? Bayern Munich have just been outclassed by RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup to the tune of a 3-0 scoreline for the Saxons. Dani Olmo’s hat-trick sunk the dagger into Bayern’s heart and spoiled Harry Kane’s competitive debut. There’s a lot to talk about today.

Thomas Tuchel’s ineptitude is in full force today

When was the last time that Bayern put out such a shambolic display in a match? Tuchel also went with questionable decisions in terms of players, such as benching Noussair Mazraoui for Benjamin Pavard who has, for all intents and purposes, mentally checked out of Bayern. Hope you still want him, Manchester United.

The way Tuchel set the team out as well. What is this U-shape that he set out? Why did Tuchel decide to imitate Max Allegri’s brand of football all of a sudden? Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann after a narrow 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen for this.

Mathys Tel isn’t ready yet; finishing leaves a lot to be desired.

Mathys Tel still shows promise for the ST position, but he just proved today that he’s still got a long way to go. The kid has missed three big chances that proved costly. Then again, it’s not just Tel who missed chances, some of the other attackers also had golden chances to put the ball in the net but failed to do so.

Bayern’s set pieces suck

If Anthony Barry was brought in to improve our set-pieces, he has done anything but. Joshua Kimmich just delivered a set-piece disasterclass with corner kicks going all over the place, and for him to still start every game is beyond me.

This is not Harry Kane’s fault

Yes, the memes will be endless in the next month or so, but this game had nothing to do with Harry Kane’s arrival. Bayern fans may have expected him to hit the ground running after he just came from Tottenham Hotspur, but it was clearly a tall order. This is more of a coach thing than a players thing, though both sides share the blame today. It’s also a head-scratcher how Tuchel can effectively neuter the threat of such a talented squad.

Wolfsburg’s grassman was the Man of the Match

It’s time to look for some positives in this game, and one of them was how the Allianz Arena pitch looked better than it was before. Best acquisition of the season by far.

Bonus observations: