Harry Kane happy to be a part of Bayern Munich’s “winning mentality”

Earlier today, Bayern Munich officially ended weeks of rumors and speculation by formally announcing the signing of Harry Kane.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star had been run through the ringer over the past few days and things seemingly hit half a dozen roadblocks before he could take flight to Germany to put his name on the dotted line.

Now, everyone is happy that the deal is complete.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here,” said Kane through a statement published by FCBayern.com.

It should be noted that Kane will wear No. 9 on Bayern Munich’s squad — which should be a perfect fit in a lot of ways:

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Kane also hit Instagram via Bayern Munich’s official account to express his joy in making the move to Germany:

Kane’s wife, Kate, hit social media to give her thoughts on the matter, too:

Harry Kane's wife Kate on Instagram pic.twitter.com/fzOn7BFCI5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 12, 2023

FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was mostly excited, but probably partly exhausted as he issued his own statement.

“It’s been a long process, but now we’re all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect. Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club’s DNA in terms of both football and character. World-class center-forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we’re convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal scorers of our time,” said Dreesen.

Finally, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer gave Kane a hearty welcome.

“Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We’re very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance — my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations at FC Bayern, led by our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga,” Hainer remarked.

