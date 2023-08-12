Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2023 DFL Supercup full coverage

As always, a new season is upon us once again, starting with the DFL Supercup. Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig for the second year running in a game that promises to be a tentpole event for all involved, as it could become the first game where new signing Harry Kane features in a Bayern Munich shirt.

Of course, winning is the name of the game here — and Thomas Tuchel knows it. He also knows that he lost to RB Leipzig near the end of last season, being thoroughly outcoached by Marco Rose. This game is a chance for him to rectify that error, and fans will be scrutinizing the team to see if there have been any improvements over this long preseason.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.