Thomas Tuchel explains Bayern Munich’s “extremely complex” situation at goalkeeper

After working part of the preseason with Yann Sommer starting in goal for Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel is suddenly down to one senior team option — Sven Ulreich — with the start of the 2023/24 campaign looming.

Tuchel shared some insights into the club’s precarious goalkeeper situation and late transfer window search in a press conference ahead of Saturday’s DFL-Supercup meeting with RB Leipzig.

“It’s extremely complex. We’re looking for someone who has the potential and the personality to be #1 at FC Bayern,” Tuchel explained (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But who also accepts Manuel Neuer as #1 when Manu returns to full strength.”

For the second half of last season, that man was Yann Sommer, minus the last part. Sommer, the starting Swiss international, was always bound to look for a new #1 opportunity after his stint in Bavaria, and that was part of the deal when the club brought him in at short notice in January.

Sommer is now at Inter Milan.

“Yann Sommer has made use of a clause, which is why the situation is currently like this. We are looking for a goalkeeper, there are candidates. But there’s still no agreement,” Tuchel went on. “Until Manu gets back, we only have Sven Ulreich and that’s not enough.”

So who can Bayern get now? Well, goalkeepers coach Michael Rechner is helping out with the search. If the Bavarians want to close a deal, though, they’ll have to move very quickly. In this market, that won’t be easy.

