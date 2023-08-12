Just in time: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are in play for DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich attackers Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting returned to training this week and could be options for the Bavarians in today’s DFL-Supercup per manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Thomas and Choupo completed three sessions with the team. They have been very diligent and are currently pain-free. If it stays that way, they are candidates for the squad,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The veteran duo returns at an interesting time. The club will be working to integrate newcomer Harry Kane, who figures to be an immovable part of the offense at the No. 9 position. Choupo-Moting will probably go back to a jack-of-all-trades role off the bench where he could be used anywhere across the formations front four positions.

Müller, meanwhile, has a less clear standing on the squad. Will he start at the No. 10 or be a reserve behind Jamal Musiala? Or..could Müller fill some other position that Tuchel can dream up?

As of now, no one knows. Clearly, though, both players have something good to offer the club this season.

