Thomas Tuchel aims to get Jamal Musiala the ball in space at Bayern Munich

Over the course of the 2022/23 season, Jamal Musiala showed the many good things about his game, but also some of the areas where he needs to improve.

During the second half of the season, Musiala slumped badly until he scored a season-saving goal against FC Köln to clinch the Bundesliga title.

Now, coach Thomas Tuchel wants to give the Germany international a chance to get fully back on track — and thinks a good way to do that would be to get the youngster the ball in space more often.

“I like Jamal very much. He’s highly talented and makes the difference in different phases. We are very happy that he is here. He is a quiet, reserved and polite person — that’s a great combination,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “If we manage to find him more often in the space, there will be no limits for him. He’s still young, he scored an incredibly important goal last season. He is polite and exceptionally talented. His journey has only just begun, he is on a very good path.”

One option that Tuchel could use is to have Musiala play wing and avoid having him get beat up in the middle of the field. It is unclear if that is part of the plan, but Tuchel is keenly aware that a healthy, confident Musiala is exactly the kind of player that he wants helping power Bayern Munich’s attack.

