Thomas Tuchel says Konrad Laimer has “repaid the trust” at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer was considered a “Julian Nagelsmann move” when he arrived at Säbener Straße, but it sure seems like Thomas Tuchel has taken a liking to the former RB Leipzig star.

Laimer has been in Tuchel’s choice XI for every match so far and some experts are saying that he has usurped the starting job from Leon Goretzka.

For Tuchel, though, it is just all about the effort and intensity that Laimer brings out every time he is on the pitch.

“Konny has started every game so far and has done very well. He’s a player full of energy. He repaid the trust. He has every chance to play tomorrow. We’re eager to win the game — it’s about a title,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Laimer could now be the starter alongside Joshua Kimmich in the midfield, which could create a situation where Goretzka seeks an exit before the transfer window ends.

Surely, there are many variables that could affect how things play out, but Laimer has done well to prove his worth to Tuchel so far.

Want more thoughts on the Harry Kane saga? We’ve got just the thing for you with our Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Check it out on Spotify or below for a recap of the latest events, how Kane might fit in Bavaria, and what else Bayern Munich might be up to in this transfer window: