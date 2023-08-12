 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped and we've got takes for days on Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich, how he fits, and what else the club might be looking for. Check it out HERE!

Filed under:

Official: Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur

It’s over, it’s finally over!

By alco1 and Schnitzel01 Updated
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

After the rollercoaster of emotions that plagued the last day of the most important transfer saga of this summer, Bayern Munich have completed a deal for the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker and English captain Harry Kane.

After working the whole summer on finally getting a proper No. 9, and after a seemingly never-ending saga, Bayern Munich has finally procured the signing of one of EPL’s top scorers Harry Kane on a fee of around €100 million, plus €10 million in add-ons (per Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia).

The last day was filled with contradicting reports, some going as far as claiming that Kane had changed his mind and wanted to stay with Tottenham. There were even some reports about him not having Spurs’ permission to fly for his medical, being revealed that some discrepancies on the numbers on the deal were the cause of the delay.

Eventually, Kane was able to fly to Germany this Friday to complete his medical. The English striker has signed a contract worth €25 million per year for four years. Kane is expected to play, at least as a substitute, in the game for the DFL Supercup tomorrow against RB Leipzig, having expressed his desire to take part in the match, as reported by Florian Plettenberg.

Here’s the announcement from Bayern Munich’s official twitter account:

Want more thoughts on the Harry Kane saga? We’ve got just the thing for you with our Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Check it out on Spotify or below for a recap of the latest events, how Kane might fit in Bavaria, and what else Bayern Munich might be up to in this transfer window:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 671 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works