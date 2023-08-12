Official: Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur

After the rollercoaster of emotions that plagued the last day of the most important transfer saga of this summer, Bayern Munich have completed a deal for the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker and English captain Harry Kane.

After working the whole summer on finally getting a proper No. 9, and after a seemingly never-ending saga, Bayern Munich has finally procured the signing of one of EPL’s top scorers Harry Kane on a fee of around €100 million, plus €10 million in add-ons (per Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia).

The last day was filled with contradicting reports, some going as far as claiming that Kane had changed his mind and wanted to stay with Tottenham. There were even some reports about him not having Spurs’ permission to fly for his medical, being revealed that some discrepancies on the numbers on the deal were the cause of the delay.

Eventually, Kane was able to fly to Germany this Friday to complete his medical. The English striker has signed a contract worth €25 million per year for four years. Kane is expected to play, at least as a substitute, in the game for the DFL Supercup tomorrow against RB Leipzig, having expressed his desire to take part in the match, as reported by Florian Plettenberg.

Here's the announcement from Bayern Munich's official twitter account:

