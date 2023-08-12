Report: Bayern Munich pushing to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea

Bayern Munich is in a crisis right now. Yes, you heard that right. Aside from Sven Ulreich, there isn’t a single goalkeeper in the squad that can start games on the regular for one of the world’s biggest clubs. And no, promoting a goalie from the youth ranks to fill the void won’t do the job.

With Manuel Neuer potentially out till 2024 with an injury, Yann Sommer shipped to Milan, and Alexander Nübel loaned to VfB Stuttgart, the club’s situation is quite desperate, and the Bayern brass have their sights set on another player in the English Premier League. Thomas Tuchel seems hell-bent on signing anything in England that moves and the latest addition to the transfer list seems to be Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With an official offer already having been submitted, a loan deal with an option to buy might be on the table. Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) as captured by @iMiaSanMia has indicated that further talks are set to take place between the clubs, and it seems plausible that the move might happen in the coming weeks.

Bayern feel Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to join them. Still no final agreement with Chelsea. Bayern are pushing for a loan with option to buy - the amount of the option has not been clarified yet. More negotiations will take place [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/0UkEiMG6Su — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 11, 2023

BFW Analysis

The player in question is Kepa, whose record at Chelsea is quite spotty. The player seemed to have a solid start, after facing a huge downturn in both luck and performance, and soon forgotten after Edouard Mendy’s signing. Yes, the player has a lot of upside, and could potentially have a career-defining season with Bayern Munich.

The player hasn’t done half bad in his 2022/23 season at Chelsea, registering 12 clean sheets in the Premier League, approximately 41% of the games he’s started in. With Chelsea already wrapping up the deal for Brighton’s Robert Sánchez, it is possible that negotiations should be quite balanced. Bayern Munich has a hole that needs plugging in, and Chelsea has a goalkeeper on the outside looking in. Surely, a deal can be reached?

One thing that might influence how this transfer progresses is Tuchel’s relationship with the player. Granted, Kepa played under Tuchel for over a season, but did he really play under Tuchel? Will he be excited at the prospect of suiting for Bayern Munich, where he’ll be instantly relegated as soon as a certain Manuel Neuer is back?

From a goalkeeping profile, Kepa isn’t exactly a top ball-playing keeper. He is more of a shot-stopper, which likely makes this a stop-gap solution. And that is if he signs. But as a short-term signing when the club is out of options...it can be a lot worse.

And no, I’m not just talking about a certain ex-Manchester United goalkeeper.