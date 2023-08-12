Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Gamethread and Live Blog

You know, after all the transfer chaos of the last 48 hours, it’s nice to have games back.

Bayern Munich almost lost the Bundesliga title because of RB Leipzig last season, suffering a crushing defeat that shocked fans and put the coach under major scrutiny. With those memories in mind, Thomas Tuchel will be well aware that he needs his team to come out of the gates firing on all cylinders.

Harry Kane should be eligible to play, but probably won’t because let’s be serious, he hasn’t trained with the team yet. In his place, Mathys Tel will get a chance to prove himself — a good performance here could recommend him for more minutes down the line. Konrad Laimer, meanwhile, will be raring to go against his former employers — ironically he was the one who put the nail in the coffin when these two sides met last time, scoring at the death to make it 3-1. Another one of those incoming?

Whatever happens, this promises to be a major clash. Leipzig, unlike Borussia Dortmund, have always given Bayern trouble in their clashes over the years. In many ways they’re the second strongest team in Germany for the last few years, and this game will show us if Tuchel’s Bayern is heading in the direction we want it to.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast! Listen to the latest episode below, or directly on Spotify!

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.