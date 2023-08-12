 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich is ready for DFL-Supercup match-up vs. RB Leipzig

There is some action on the docket for Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

By most standards, Bayern Munich’s preseason would be considered a success.

The club stayed relatively healthy, made some massive acquisitions, and performed admirably in their friendlies.

Now, the DFL-Supercup match against RB Leipzig is up and head coach Thomas Tuchel feels confident about his squad.

“I’m very happy right now. There has been a good spirit and high quality in training for several weeks. The quality also influences the energy. Everything grew together. I’m very satisfied with the will and the diligence,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The first steps have been taken. We have also taken steps individually, for example Alphonso Davies seems much more dynamic again. The team did very well. It’s not over, tomorrow is another important step. It never stops, it’s a process that we started.”

Tuchel, however, also knows that the Supercup also marks the begin of the player management grind. Not everyone will be happy with the coach or with his own standing on the squad, but Tuchel know that is all part of the game.

“Of course there will be disappointments tomorrow — who’s playing, who’s on the bench and who’s coming on. After that we have to confirm it, you digest the frustration, and still bring in positive energy. At the moment I’m satisfied — I have to prove that tomorrow,” Tuchel said.

Just about the only thing the boss wished had turned out differently is the arrival of some key transfers. Right now, it looks like the long-awaited arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur will happen...but his availability for the Supercup is considered to be in doubt.

“I would of course have wished that we had progressed more (in terms of transfers). It would’ve been ideal to get new input after the Asia trip. But these things take time. I’m patient until the last day of the window,” Tuchel remarked. “The Supercup is of big importance because it can give a boost. I see the team in a very positive mood. Our goal is to take the next step tomorrow with a good game. We absolutely want to win, but we know that Leipzig want that too. I hope our quality will prevail.”

