Before Harry Kane move solidified, Bayern Munich starting kicking the tires on an old target

In the hours before things really started to appear stable between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, the Bavarians started to formulate contingency plans.

One interesting subplot was the renewed interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, who had fallen off of Bayern Munich’s transfer radar in recent weeks. Georg Holzner of kicker issued a report, which was captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Randal Kolo Muani’s name is still being discussed at Bayern as a potential alternative for Harry Kane, should a deal for the Englishman fall through. However, there are doubts at the club due to the Frenchman’s high fee compared with his goal return.

With Kane’s deal reportedly near completion, it is safe to assume that Kolo Muani is now firmly back off of Bayern Munich’s radar, but this story does show how tenuous things were between the Bavarians and Kane in recent days.

