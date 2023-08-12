Bayern Munich, Real Madrid to be competitors in the transfer market?

Bayern Munich’s hunt for a new goalkeeper to bolster its depth chart just got a little more difficult.

Aside of just needing a great player in a tough market, Bayern Munich might now have to do battle with Real Madrid, who just lost goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for the season with an ACL injury. Real Madrid offered a status update on Courtois via its club website:

After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Finding a young, world class goalkeeper is hard. Finding a player who would agree to cede the starting role to Neuer upon his return is harder. Finding both of those things, plus being able to outbid Real Madrid makes this task extremely difficult.

Bayern Munich has reportedly made an offer to Chelsea FC for Kepa Arrizabalaga, but that situation remains open for the moment. Arrizabalaga might not fit into any of those aforementioned buckets, but he could be a stable presence.

Things could escalate quickly from here, especially given that Sven Ulreich is the only experienced, available goalkeeper on the roster. How much money Bayern Munich is willing to spend could play a key role in getting any prospective deal done.