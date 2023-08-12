Daily Schmankerl: Is Harry Kane’s exit for Bayern Munich pushing Tottenham Hotspur to look at Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku?; Thiago Alcantara spurns Saudis; Neymar, Joao Felix both want FC Barcelona move; Real Madrid offering Kylian Mbappe huge deal?; & MORE!

After losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur is not desperate to add a new striker. One of the hottest links for Tottenham is Chelsea FC center-forward Romelu Lukaku:

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a shock move for former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku with Harry Kane travelling to Germany to complete a move to Bayern Munich.

Surely, there are some good options out there, but Lukaku? He’s not one of them.

At least Tottenham is considering real strikers, though. After losing Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich floated Sadio Mané as a replacement and that was an utter debacle in every way.

Despite Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Lukaku, it does appear most likely that the Belgian could be headed back to Italy as Inter Milan and Juventus have both shown interest.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has turned down what was surely a lucrative deal with the Saudis:

Breaking | Al Ahli have submitted a €12m bid to Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara, according to L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 10, 2023

Fabrizio Romano had additional details on the deal, as well:

Thiago Alcantara, currently not in talks with Al Ahli. Focused on Liverpool as he already turned down several approaches from Saudi this summer. #LFC pic.twitter.com/A6zYI3vOJR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

After months of speculation, it finally appears that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is making the seemingly unlikely move to Bayern Munich.

The final days here have been a whirlwind of “will he” or “won’t he” stories that eventually all faded away. Barring a last minute collapse, Kane should be making his way to Germany for a physical and could be presented at the DFL-Supercup — if things go to plan.

All that said, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s dig in:

Why I am crushing a crow sandwich.

Recapping the craziness that occurred on Thursday August 10th as news was flowing from everywhere about Kane’s potential move.

How Kane will fit and why Thomas Tuchel’s biggest job is to ensure this move is a success. Also, some thoughts on what happens if Tuchel can’t make the team mesh quickly.

What else Bayern Munich might be looking at in the transfer market and why some of the perceived needs probably are exactly requirements.

Real Madrid might be contemplating a humongous offer to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe:

PSG believe Kylian Mbappe will earn €160m (£137.6m) from a sign-on fee if he joins Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer and so have set his price tag this window at a similar figure.

The reason things might be spiking for Mbappe at this point is because he has reportedly rejected a proposal from PSG for a new contract:

Mbappé rejected PSG approach to sign new deal with guaranteed exit clause in 2024 last week — nothing has changed this week. ⤵️⛔️ https://t.co/eMVAfXAfLA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

Chelsea FC has made it clear that it does not want Callum Hudson-Odoi any longer and it seems that Fulham is willing to give the youngster the chance for a fresh start:

Callum Hudson-Odoi, still training at Chelsea but Fulham are pushing to make the deal happen this week ⚪️⚫️



Chelsea have been clear: CHO, Lukaku and Ziyech are not part of the club. pic.twitter.com/PDGxOTioWO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

We’ve said it before, but this was a Matrix-level dodge on the bullet Brazzo tried to shoot at the club when it comes to Hudson-Odoi.

After the debacle of the last week or so, it feels like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are going in circles when it comes to the subject of Harry Kane, courtesy of one Daniel Levy. The transfer could still go through of course, but it feels like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

Meanwhile, Yann Sommer has left Bayern but Manuel Neuer is still injured, and Thomas Tuchel complained about not having a true defensive midfielder. Lots of major topics for one episode.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

What the hell is Daniel Levy playing at?

Should Bayern Munich pull out of the Harry Kane transfer?

What potential options are available at this stage?

Sadio Mane might be one of the worst transfers in Bayern Munich history.

With Manuel Neuer still injured, was it a good idea to let Yann Sommer go?

What goalkeeper alternatives can Bayern sign on such short notice?

Why David de Gea is a BAD option.

A review of how Bayern Munich has played in preseason so far.

Why does Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich feel less dynamic?

Tuchel vs Kimmich and the #6 debate.

Why has the fanbase turned completely against Leon Goretzka?

What does Thomas Tuchel think about the backline and Dayot Upamecano?

Kyle Walker — seems like he’s not coming to Bayern.

Marco Verratti could be on his way out the door at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC might be offering him a new home:

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti this summer. According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea are hoping to sign Marco Verratti before the summer transfer window closes. The Italian international is also a target for several other clubs amid uncertainties surrounding his Paris Saint-Germain future. The Blues are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, and Verratti should prove to be a quality acquisition. The 30-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he could improve Chelsea immensely in the middle of the park. The Italian international could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandez.

Verratti was linked to Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, but it is unclear how serious those rumors were (chances are...they were not very serious at all).

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Atlético Madrid's Joao Felix both want to move to FC Barcelona...but does Barca want either of them? Maybe...but just one: