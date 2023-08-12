 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Big names pop up in Bayern Munich goalkeeper search

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and Porto’s Diogo Costa pose two intriguing options for the Bavarians.

It’s been some kind of year for Bayern Munich’s goalkeeping ranks. Ever since Manuel Neuer’s injury after the FIFA Men’s World Cup last December, it’s been non-stop churn in both the roster and coaching ranks.

Cue the transfer rumors as well. With Yann Sommer now off to Inter Milan and Neuer still ailing, Bayern have a lot of business to do very quickly in this summer’s transfer window. With that, a whole new slate of names has appeared, per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

Bayern discussed also the candidates Mike Maignan (28, [AC Milan]) and Diogo Costa (23, Porto) for a number-1-Solution, if the comeback of Manuel Neuer could no longer be estimated in terms of time

Those are some heavy-hitting names. Maignan, 28, has a contract expiring in 2026 for the Serie A giants. Costa, 24 in September, is an exciting young talent with a contract until 2027. Both players have €45m valuations per Transfermarkt.

