Bayern Munich GKs coach Michael Rechner on tap in goalkeeper hunt

When you need to find a new goalkeeper on the quick, who you gonna call? Never fear, Bayern Munich goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner is here and on the case.

As reported by Sport Bild, captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner has recently joined Bayern’s transfer committee in order to give advice in the club’s search for a goalkeeper. Rechner was asked for his assessment of various candidates [@BILD]

Rechner, as you might recall, was Julian Nagelsmann’s former colleague and poached from Hoffenheim when the ex-Bayern manager had apparent differences with Toni Tapalović — the Manuel Neuer confidant who was maybe, maybe not returning to work with the club.

Given that Rechner looks to be staying for a while even under new manager Thomas Tuchel, it’s probably just good sense to make sure to get one on the same page as the new guy. Outside of Bayern, Rechner most recently worked with 33-year-old Germany international Oliver Baumann at Hoffenheim.

Want more thoughts on the Harry Kane saga? We’ve got just the thing for you with our Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Check it out on Spotify or below for a recap of the latest events, how Kane might fit in Bavaria, and what else Bayern Munich might be up to in this transfer window: