Mathys Tel: “Big chance to play” in Bayern Munich season opener

Hard to believe, but the competitive season is already here. Bayern Munich kick off 2023/24 Saturday in the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig. And though all eyes are on Harry Kane’s sudden arrival to Germany, it might be a dazzling wonderkid who starts at the nine instead for this first game.

That man? 18-year-old Mathys Tel, last season’s splash signing from Rennes who is touted to have a bright future in Bavaria.

“He’s doing well,” said head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “Mathys is the one striker who was available, Thomas [Müller] and [Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting] were injured in preseason. He (Tel) took the chance, is working hard and has improved.”

Tel still has a ways to go, but nevertheless is in line for an early test — potentially even in the XI — after being called upon a lot in the preseason.

“He didn’t score many goals and is still missing some goals and clear shots,” Tuchel continued. However: “He has a big chance to play tomorrow, but I won’t reveal that yet. We have another training session tomorrow. Everyone who plays deserves it.”

Note the other names Tuchel mentioned as striker options — Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. All of this may chance with Kane’s arrival from Tottenham, and for Tel as well. Even if he plays at the nine on Saturday, the youngster may have to adapt to the wings for the rest of the season.

But if last year is any indication, it will be a long campaign. The 2022 edition of the Supercup offered the same fixture and resulted in a frenetic 5-3 Bayern win. Of course, we all know how the season turned out — both for Bayern and for Sadio Mané, who lit up the field on that occasion.

How will it play out this time?

