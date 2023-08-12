Konrad Laimer doesn’t feel he’s breaking the Kimmich-Goretzka pivot at Bayern Munich

In a recent interview with Tz, Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer said that he doesn’t see his inclusion into the midfield mix as “breaking up” the Joshua Kimmich-Leon Goretzka pivot in midfield and that narrative is purely media speculation.

“I don’t see it that way. That’s more of a topic for the media than for us as a team. We are all here to have the best possible success as a team,” he explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

The RB Leipzig signing sees it as more of a matter of healthy competition within the squad in a way that raises the collective expectation of performance levels — everyone knows what’s expected of them if they’re selected in any of Tuchel’s starting lineups. “That’s only possible if we all push each other to the extreme through competition. We have to do that, so that everyone can do their best,” Laimer explained.

As things stand now, it appears that Tuchel currently favors a double pivot of Kimmich and Laimer, but that could change in the coming weeks. Each player is responsible for earning their place in the time each and every day and the midfield battle for playing time could prove that this season.