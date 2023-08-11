 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Harry Kane has boots on the ground at Bayern Munich’s Säbener Straße

Bayern Munich got its man.

Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Well, it’s happening.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane reportedly completed the first half of his medical check offsite and is now at Säbener Straße for the second half of the evaluation.

After weeks of speculation, Kane’s move to Bayern Munich appears to be imminent — giving the club the No. 9 it desperately needed ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Let’s take a look at some of the news that is breaking on social media.

Sky Sports captured a shot of Kane entering the medical building to take the first part of his examination:

The Daily Mail has a video of Kane at the medical facility, but likely has categorized it wrong as he left the building for a second part of the exam at Bayern Munich’s own facilities:

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg captured footage of Kane leaving the medical facility where he completed the first portion of this exam:

This clip of Kane heading into the Bayern Munich grounds comes courtesy of Sky Sport via @iMiaSanMia:

Want more thoughts on the Harry Kane saga? We’ve got just the thing for you with our Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Check it out on Spotify or below for a recap of the latest events, how Kane might fit in Bavaria, and what else Bayern Munich might be up to in this transfer window:

