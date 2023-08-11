Ange Postecoglou said he never stood in the way of Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich

The Harry Kane transfer saga may have been Leroy Sane 2.0, but it should be well worth the wait and you would be hard pressed to find many Bayern Munich fans that disagree with that sentiment.

Tottenham made hard work of it in terms of the negotiating for the England skipper, but Bayern remained resilient in their approach, knowing that the player himself only wanted to leave Tottenham for Munich if was going to go anywhere this summer.

For Spurs, it’s the dawn of a new era for both life without Kane and life under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who joined from Celtic FC. The Australian manager had long since known about Bayern’s concrete interest in Kane and accepted the fact that Tottenham’s star man could possibly leave before the Premier League season started. This is certainly part of the reason why they signed Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central in Argentina.

In a recent press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Brentford, Postecoglou admitted that he was never going to stand in the way of Kane leaving for Bayern this summer. “I didn’t see the point in that [trying to get him to stay], whatever I was going to say was going to irrelevant. In my mind I thought he’d already decided to go after the first conversation. I tried to treat him with the respect his standing deserves,” he explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

The manager himself had little to nothing to do with the transfer and it was more or less all down to Bayern’s front office, Kane’s representatives, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. For Postecoglou, to his credit, he can only deal with what’s in front of him and he had the self awareness to know that the Kane to Bayern move was always looming large in the background.