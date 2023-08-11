Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups, team news, can Harry Kane win his first trophy, and more!

While all the headlines are about Harry Kane right now, Bayern Munich have a rather significant game coming up this Saturday — so let’s give it some focus. While the DFL Supercup isn’t the world’s most prestigious trophy, it IS the first piece of silverware on offer at the start of any season.

The opponent being RB Leipzig adds even more significance to the tie — fans across Germany do NOT want to see the corporate marketing machine win another trophy, and Bayern Munich will want revenge after last season’s humiliating defeat that almost cost them the Bundesliga title race.

However, does Thomas Tuchel have the players to seal the deal? Let’s take a look.

Team news

Manuel Neuer remains out with injury and there’s no timeline on when he’ll be back. Of course Yann Sommer got sold to Inter Milan so that means there’s a bit of a keeper crunch at Bayern Munich at the moment.

Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting both completed three training sessions with the team per Tuchel, so they could be an option for the game if things stay as planned. However, don’t expect them to start just yet. As for the rest, aside from Raphael Guerreiro, Bayern Munich have no other significant injuries at the moment.

So, who’s going to play? Well, Tuchel says Kane MAY be an option, but let’s be honest — he’s not going to start without a single training session with the team. Mathys Tel is the much more likely candidate, whom Tuchel praised in his press conference, tempering it by saying the youngster needs to finish more chances. Kane may see a cameo role right at the end if he can get registered in time.

Jamal Musiala is likely to start behind Tel in the AM spot, flanked by Serge Gnabry on the left and Leroy Sane on the right — the setup Tuchel preferred in preseason. Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer appear to be the coach’s preferred midfield pairing right now, and that’s not likely to change, partly because of Goretzka’s form, and partly because Bayern seem no closer to actually signing another defensive midfielder.

At the back, despite the acquisition of Kim Min-jae from Napoli, you have to assume Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano will start at center-back. Kim admits he’s currently not at 100%, so it makes more sense to go with the pairing that was one of Europe’s best throughout most of last season. Alphonso Davies and Noussair Mazraoui, meanwhile, are expected as the left and right-backs respectively.

With no other options available, Sven Ulreich is the designated keeper. Kimmich will likely wear the captain’s armband. Here’s what the starting XI could look like:

