Can Harry Kane make his medical in time to play for Bayern Munich tomorrow?

He’s on his way!

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
England World Cup Qualifier Camp Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Earlier we saw reports that Tottenham Hotspur stopped Harry Kane from leaving England because the Lilywhites wanted to renegotiate the deal they struck up with Bayern Munich. It looks like it’s clear skies ahead as Kane was given the green light and is now on his way to Munich. Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol and Florian Plettenberg both confirmed the fact that Kane is in the air hopping across the English channel:

That’s not the only thing, however, as Kane could play for Bayern in his first competitive match because he could still be registered in time before the Bavarians play RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup (Sky’s Philipp Hinze via @iMiaSanMia):

This transfer is the biggest transfer for both Bayern and the Bundesliga because the Rekordmeister have just managed to snag England’s captain and a key player for Spurs. This will also significantly boost the popularity of the league.

There’s a hint of satisfaction in being able to convince tough guy Daniel Levy into selling one of his best players. In the end it will all be worth it.

