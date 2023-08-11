Can Harry Kane make his medical in time to play for Bayern Munich tomorrow?

Earlier we saw reports that Tottenham Hotspur stopped Harry Kane from leaving England because the Lilywhites wanted to renegotiate the deal they struck up with Bayern Munich. It looks like it’s clear skies ahead as Kane was given the green light and is now on his way to Munich. Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol and Florian Plettenberg both confirmed the fact that Kane is in the air hopping across the English channel:

Harry Kane is now travelling to the airport. He has the all clear to fly to Munich [@SkyKaveh] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 11, 2023

Harry Kane got the green light to fly to Germany. He's now on his way to Munich, with a medical scheduled upon his arrival [@Plettigoal] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 11, 2023

That’s not the only thing, however, as Kane could play for Bayern in his first competitive match because he could still be registered in time before the Bavarians play RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup (Sky’s Philipp Hinze via @iMiaSanMia):

Registration for the Super Cup is possible until tomorrow 15:00 [@philipphinze24] https://t.co/IB1uvsNh0H — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 11, 2023

This transfer is the biggest transfer for both Bayern and the Bundesliga because the Rekordmeister have just managed to snag England’s captain and a key player for Spurs. This will also significantly boost the popularity of the league.

There’s a hint of satisfaction in being able to convince tough guy Daniel Levy into selling one of his best players. In the end it will all be worth it.