Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says “all options are open” for Harry Kane as DFL-Supercup looms

“We’ll see what happens gonna next”

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

With the latest twist in Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich are 99.99% complete in their quest. The Englishman is still set to fly to Munich to officially complete his transfer, but the Bavarians have a DFL-Supercup showdown with RB Leipzig. That doesn’t mean coach Thomas Tuchel won’t have a say in the buzz surrounding Kane, but that’s what he did anyway:

You probably know more than I do about where he is and what he’s doing. We’re working on it, that’s no secret. But as long as there’s no decision and no agreement, I can’t say anything

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern’s plan is to hopefully sign Kane and register him in time for the DFL-Supercup, but Daniel Levy and Spurs throwing a spanner in the works may have put that notion out of the realm of possibility. But Tuchel says “never say never”:

All options are open. Harry Kane is not our player now. Our job is to push the players we have. We have time, it’s still early in the season. We also have another training session tomorrow.

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

