Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says “all options are open” for Harry Kane as DFL-Supercup looms

With the latest twist in Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich are 99.99% complete in their quest. The Englishman is still set to fly to Munich to officially complete his transfer, but the Bavarians have a DFL-Supercup showdown with RB Leipzig. That doesn’t mean coach Thomas Tuchel won’t have a say in the buzz surrounding Kane, but that’s what he did anyway:

You probably know more than I do about where he is and what he’s doing. We’re working on it, that’s no secret. But as long as there’s no decision and no agreement, I can’t say anything – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern’s plan is to hopefully sign Kane and register him in time for the DFL-Supercup, but Daniel Levy and Spurs throwing a spanner in the works may have put that notion out of the realm of possibility. But Tuchel says “never say never”: