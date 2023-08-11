Breaking: Tottenham revoke Harry Kane's permission to fly, want to renegotiate the deal with Bayern Munich (Update: Spurs say Kane DOES have permission)

Insane developments in the transfer that just refuses to die. According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have revoked permission for Harry Kane to board his flight to Germany. Apparently they want to renegotiate the deal, which Bayern Munich thought was already done and dusted.

This is beyond anyone's expectations. What the hell is Daniel Levy playing at?

According to Plettenberg (via Twitter), Kane is still in his car at the airport waiting for the greenlight on the transfer.

Just in case you thought it couldn't get any crazier, they hit you with this. There is absolutely no information on what Tottenham want out of this or what they expect to achieve by renegotiating the transfer at this stage. You can only hope this doesn't sink the entire deal.

Honestly, what sort of club conducts business like this? It's not just unprofessional, it's practically malicious. There are so many things that could be said about Daniel Levy and Spurs, but let's leave it for the comments section.

Update

According to Alasdair Gold, a highly reliable Spurs reporter, Tottenham are saying that Kane DOES have permission to fly to Germany.

Apparently the deal hasn’t been changed either. So what just happened?