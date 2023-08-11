Bayern Munich mulling options for a new defensive midfielder

Amid all of the Harry Kane-induced craziness on Thursday, we saw a report drop, which stated that Bayern Munich was back on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder.

According to Foot Mercato journalists Santi Aouna and Sébastien Denis (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has new face at the top of its wish list — PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangaré:

Ibrahim Sangaré is now at the top of Bayern’s #6 list. The club is expected to open concrete talks to sign the player from PSV. Sangaré is attracted to the idea of joining Bayern. He has a €37m release clause in his contract.

Prior to his agreement with Liverpool FC, Bayern Munich was also linked to Moisés Caicedo. Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth issued the following report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Three clubs are interested in signing Moises Caicedo. Chelsea and Liverpool and Bayern Munich exploring a deal. A resolution - one way or another - could come as soon as this weekend. As it stands, Brighton not budging on £100m.

As we know now, however, Caicedo is off to play for Jürgen Klopp.

With Kane’s deal almost complete, it will be interesting to see just how serious Bayern Munich gets about adding another midfielder — and how much money is left to make a move happen.

