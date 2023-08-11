Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 5 — After weeks of speculation Harry Kane is (hopefully) headed to Bayern Munich; How do things fit around Kane?; What else does Bayern need?; Who’s playing goalkeeper?; and MORE!

After months of speculation, it finally appears that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is making the seemingly unlikely move to Bayern Munich.

The final days here have been a whirlwind of “will he” or “won’t he” stories that eventually all faded away. Barring a last minute collapse, Kane should be making his way to Germany for a physical and could be presented at the DFL-Supercup — if things go to plan.

All that said, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s dig in:

Why I am crushing a crow sandwich.

Recapping the craziness that occurred on Thursday August 10th as news was flowing from everywhere about Kane’s potential move.

How Kane will fit and why Thomas Tuchel’s biggest job is to ensure this move is a success. Also, some thoughts on what happens if Tuchel can’t make the team mesh quickly.

What else Bayern Munich might be looking at in the transfer market and why some of the perceived needs probably are exactly requirements.

