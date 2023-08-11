Breaking: Harry Kane agrees to join Bayern Munich, medical soon

FINALLY. IT’S ALMOST OVER.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur striker has finally agreed to move to Bayern Munich today. The 30-year-old is currently waiting for permission to travel to Germany and undergo his medical, which will take place on Friday according to German sources. Kane will sign a four-year contract, and not five as initially reported. Transfer fee is in the range of €110m plus add-ons.

Here’s the announcement per Ornstein, who has been consistently the first person to report breakthroughs on this saga since it first began over a month ago:

Harry Kane has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Personal terms in place for 30yo to sign a 4yr contract. England captain awaiting green light from #THFC to travel for medical + complete transfer @TheAthleticFC #FCBayern https://t.co/LPAkVUiF9E — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2023

This puts an end to speculation that Kane could reject Bayern Munich in favor of staying at Spurs for another season. The twelve hours have been a rollercoaster, from Spurs initially accepting Bayern’s bid, to Kane suddenly hesitating, followed by outcry and gnashing of teeth by fans, justifications from The Athletic (because that’s what they do), pundits and analysts weighing in, and finally rumors that another club was going to hijack the process.

According to Romano, Spurs already gave Kane permission to travel to Germany, which is an important bit of news Ornstein did not share (or maybe Romano jumped the gun on this one). Honestly, reports are all over the place right now, but they all say the same thing — Bayern have their man.

Now it’s all a matter of getting him on a plane and over to Munich where he can complete his medical and sign the piece of paper that will make him a Bayern player. After that, us fans can finally breathe a collective sigh of relief.