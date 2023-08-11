Too little, too late? Ex-Manchester United star urges Harry Kane to rebuff Bayern Munich, stay in England

Unless you were living under a rock, you were likely caught up in the back-and-forth news that was surrounding Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

First, he was making the move...then, there was a lot of doubt.

Through all of that, ex-Manchester United and England forward Alan Smith never wavered on what he thinks should happen.

“I think Manchester United should move for Kane despite already signing (Rasmus) Højlund because he’s only 20, he’s a young lad. He’d be able to learn from Kane. He’s more of an old-fashioned No. 9, whereas Højlund is a little more in behind. I feel there’s space for one more and there could be a surprise towards the end of the transfer window, and it could be Kane,” Smith told Gambling Zone. “I can’t really think of anyone else who would fit the bill to play up front for Man Utd, no one jumps out other than Harry Kane. I’m sure everyone would like to see Harry Kane there, he would also be a loss to English football if he went to Bayern. He’s probably thinking his legacy may be ruined if leaves Tottenham for Manchester United, but I don’t think that would be the case.”

Smith went further to say that he thinks it is most important that Kane stays in England — no matter which club he plays for.

“If you look at how well he’s done, I feel Kane is turning into Teddy Sheringham. A little different to him but similar in the way Spurs was his club but he went to Manchester United, so I feel it would be a shame if we lost him from the Premier League,” Smith said. “I’d like to see him stay at Spurs but if he’s going to go I want him to stay in the Premier League. But I feel that if Ten Hag wanted him, it would have been done by now.”

At this point, Smith might just get his wish for Kane to stay longer in England.