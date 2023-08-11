Report: Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are looking at Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain

You’re probably a bit disillusioned by the Harry Kane transfer news and whether he does leave Tottenham Hotspur or not, so let’s introduce another completely absurd rumor: Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are having a go at Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

Huh?

Yes, Verratti, who has been rumored to be considering a move to Saudi Arabia, could be on Bayern Munich’s transfer radar:

Bayern and Barcelona have shown interest in Marco Verratti [@Tanziloic] pic.twitter.com/XGCq3czDxD — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 10, 2023

We all know that coach Thomas Tuchel wants a No. 6 (sorry Joshua Kimmich, you said you are one but Tuchel doesn’t think so) and he has worked with Verratti before, but this transfer doesn’t look like the brightest idea. I don’t watch Ligue 1 enough to say something about Verratti, but the 31-year-old’s profile is not similar to that of a No. 6.

The reason behind Barcelona being in the running is probably due to Ilkay Gundogan, whom they just signed from Manchester City on a free transfer, apparently having a clause that allows him to leave or negotiate with another club for a transfer if he isn’t registered on time.